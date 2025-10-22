© 2025 WXXI News
Candidates for Irondequoit town supervisor

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 22, 2025 at 9:04 AM EDT
A voting sign at the David Gantt R-Center on North Street.
James Brown
/
WXXI News
A voting sign at the David Gantt R-Center on North Street.

1:00 Malik Evans, candidate for Rochester mayor

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running for town leadership positions. This hour, we talk with the candidates on the ballot for Irondequoit town supervisor: Anthony Costanza and John Perticone. The race has been roiled by allegations of official misconduct against Constanza, the Republican candidate. Constanza has denied any wrongdoing. We talk with the candidates about their priorities for office and the most pressing issues in their town. Our guests:

  • Anthony Costanza, candidate for Irondequoit town supervisor
  • John Perticone, candidate for Irondequoit town supervisor

Then in our second hour, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans is seeking another term. He joins us to discuss his re-election campaign and his priorities for the city. He also answers our questions and yours about public safety, housing, education, and more. In studio:

  • Malik Evans, incumbent candidate for Rochester mayor

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.

Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.

Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.

Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.


