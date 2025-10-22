12:00 Candidates for Irondequoit town supervisor

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running for town leadership positions. This hour, we talk with the candidates on the ballot for Irondequoit town supervisor: Anthony Costanza and John Perticone. The race has been roiled by allegations of official misconduct against Constanza, the Republican candidate. Constanza has denied any wrongdoing. We talk with the candidates about their priorities for office and the most pressing issues in their town. Our guests:



Anthony Costanza, candidate for Irondequoit town supervisor

John Perticone, candidate for Irondequoit town supervisor

Then in our second hour, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans is seeking another term. He joins us to discuss his re-election campaign and his priorities for the city. He also answers our questions and yours about public safety, housing, education, and more. In studio:



Malik Evans, incumbent candidate for Rochester mayor

