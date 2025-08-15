The unconventional date movie
1:00 Sitting down with one of Rochester’s first same-sex married couples
The new horror film, "Together," starring real-life couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco, focuses on a struggling relationship and features Cronenberg-levels of body horror ...but it has also been marketed as a date movie. This year has featured lots of films that eschew the typical formula of a date movie. Guest host Scott Pukos and his panel of movie lovers will explore this trend — is it just marketing or are audiences craving something beyond the standard rom-com?
Our guests:
- Sarah Antao, rom-com expert and teaching staff member at the Focus Theater
- Roemer Johansson, copywriter and member of the Little Theatre
- Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
- Adam Lubitow, projectionist and programmer at the Little Theatre and programming director for Anomaly: The Rochester Genre Film Festival
- Dave Palmer, film critic for the Greater Western New York Film Critics Association (GWNYFCA)
Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. The Wall Street Journal recently profiled the first same-sex married couple in the country. We wondered: who fits that description in Rochester? We did our best to find them. Our guests talk about their lives and what’s changed, all these years later.
In studio:
- Bess Watts, president of Pride at Work for the AFL-CIO-Rochester-Finger Lakes chapter, admin for Rainbow Seniors ROC, Inc., and longtime LGBTQ+ activist, who is among the first same-sex married couples in Rochester
- Anne Tischer, program coordinator for Rainbow Seniors ROC, Inc., and longtime LGBTQ+ activist, who is among the first same-sex married couples in Rochester
- Charlie Lytle, board member for Rainbow Seniors ROC, Inc.
