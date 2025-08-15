© 2025 WXXI News
The unconventional date movie

WXXI News | By Scott Pukos,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published August 15, 2025 at 10:42 AM EDT
The auditorium in The Little Theatre #1 after the restoration project.

12:00 The unconventional date movie

1:00 Sitting down with one of Rochester’s first same-sex married couples

The new horror film, "Together," starring real-life couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco, focuses on a struggling relationship and features Cronenberg-levels of body horror ...but it has also been marketed as a date movie. This year has featured lots of films that eschew the typical formula of a date movie. Guest host Scott Pukos and his panel of movie lovers will explore this trend — is it just marketing or are audiences craving something beyond the standard rom-com?

Our guests:

  • Sarah Antao, rom-com expert and teaching staff member at the Focus Theater
  • Roemer Johansson, copywriter and member of the Little Theatre
  • Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Adam Lubitow, projectionist and programmer at the Little Theatre and programming director for Anomaly: The Rochester Genre Film Festival
  • Dave Palmer, film critic for the Greater Western New York Film Critics Association (GWNYFCA)

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. The Wall Street Journal recently profiled the first same-sex married couple in the country. We wondered: who fits that description in Rochester? We did our best to find them. Our guests talk about their lives and what’s changed, all these years later.

In studio:

  • Bess Watts, president of Pride at Work for the AFL-CIO-Rochester-Finger Lakes chapter, admin for Rainbow Seniors ROC, Inc., and longtime LGBTQ+ activist, who is among the first same-sex married couples in Rochester
  • Anne Tischer, program coordinator for Rainbow Seniors ROC, Inc., and longtime LGBTQ+ activist, who is among the first same-sex married couples in Rochester
  • Charlie Lytle, board member for Rainbow Seniors ROC, Inc.

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
