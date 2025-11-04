12:00: Avoiding end-of-life scams and pitfalls

1:00: AI, propaganda, and the future of democracy

Have you thought about planning for your future — especially when it comes to aging? While 63% of adults say they have had conversations with loved ones about end-of-life issues, fewer than half have translated those thoughts into actions or even plan to make those preparations. That's according to a 2024 survey from AARP. Too often, older adults feel unprepared for these issues until there’s a crisis. Assemblymember Sarah Clark is helping to lead the upcoming Empowered Aging Forum. The goal is to assist older adults in making better plans when it comes to handling money, estate plans, health care decisions, and more. We explore all the thorny topics with our guests:

Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136

Anna Stetzel, director of training and education at Lifespan

Then in our second hour, authoritarian governments are harnessing artificial intelligence to undermine democracies. That's according to Bret Schafer, head of the Alliance for Securing Democracy’s information manipulation team. Schafer studies how state and non-state actors use AI to create and spread propaganda, and how those efforts affect public opinion. He's in Rochester as a guest of the World Affairs Council, but first, he joins us on "Connections" to discuss how to recognize AI-generated disinformation and what can be done to stop it. In studio:



Bret Schafer, senior fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy

