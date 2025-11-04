© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Avoiding end-of-life scams and pitfalls

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published November 4, 2025 at 9:17 AM EST
12:00: Avoiding end-of-life scams and pitfalls

1:00: AI, propaganda, and the future of democracy

Have you thought about planning for your future — especially when it comes to aging? While 63% of adults say they have had conversations with loved ones about end-of-life issues, fewer than half have translated those thoughts into actions or even plan to make those preparations. That's according to a 2024 survey from AARP. Too often, older adults feel unprepared for these issues until there’s a crisis. Assemblymember Sarah Clark is helping to lead the upcoming Empowered Aging Forum. The goal is to assist older adults in making better plans when it comes to handling money, estate plans, health care decisions, and more. We explore all the thorny topics with our guests:

  • Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136
  • Anna Stetzel, director of training and education at Lifespan

Then in our second hour, authoritarian governments are harnessing artificial intelligence to undermine democracies. That's according to Bret Schafer, head of the Alliance for Securing Democracy’s information manipulation team. Schafer studies how state and non-state actors use AI to create and spread propaganda, and how those efforts affect public opinion. He's in Rochester as a guest of the World Affairs Council, but first, he joins us on "Connections" to discuss how to recognize AI-generated disinformation and what can be done to stop it. In studio:

  • Bret Schafer, senior fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
