NPR and PBS respond to President Donald Trump's executive order cutting funding

Leaders from NPR and PBS said Sunday that the president's executive order eliminating funding for public broadcasting could have devastating effects across the country — especially for small and mid-size markets. President Trump said that he doesn't trust public broadcasting and he wants Americans to rely on other outlets. Our guests include WXXI CEO Chris Hastings and Congressman Joe Morelle, who can speak to the mission and impact of public media for everyone. We welcome audience feedback as well. Our guests:



Chris Hastings, president and CEO of WXXI Public Media

Rep. Joe Morelle, 25 th Congressional District

Congressional District Tom Proietti, resident media scholar at St. John Fisher University and longtime WXXI member

Then in our second hour, Reuters recently reported that relocation firms have seen a surge of inquiries from Americans who are looking to move to Europe. The UK is seeing soaring passport applications, and some are looking into citizenship options based on varying ancestry rules. Our guests discuss their own experiences abroad. Our guests:



Kristin Vanden Brul

Marietta Nollen

Ruby Lockhart

