NPR and PBS respond to President Donald Trump's executive order cutting funding

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 5, 2025 at 12:39 AM EDT
Leaders from NPR and PBS said Sunday that the president's executive order eliminating funding for public broadcasting could have devastating effects across the country — especially for small and mid-size markets. President Trump said that he doesn't trust public broadcasting and he wants Americans to rely on other outlets. Our guests include WXXI CEO Chris Hastings and Congressman Joe Morelle, who can speak to the mission and impact of public media for everyone. We welcome audience feedback as well. Our guests:

  • Chris Hastings, president and CEO of WXXI Public Media
  • Rep. Joe Morelle, 25th Congressional District 
  • Tom Proietti, resident media scholar at St. John Fisher University and longtime WXXI member

Then in our second hour, Reuters recently reported that relocation firms have seen a surge of inquiries from Americans who are looking to move to Europe. The UK is seeing soaring passport applications, and some are looking into citizenship options based on varying ancestry rules. Our guests discuss their own experiences abroad. Our guests:

  • Kristin Vanden Brul
  • Marietta Nollen
  • Ruby Lockhart

*Note: "Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
