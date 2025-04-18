12:00: Rochester's hot housing market isn't cooling down

1:00: Preparing for the spring planting season

Local real estate experts say it's still very much a sellers' market. According to Zillow's Heat Index — which measures the balance of for-sale housing supply and demand — Rochester is the top sellers' market in the country, beating out San Jose and San Francisco. That's good news for sellers, but buyers are coming up short. Meanwhile, changes with the Trump administration's tariff policies are sending interest rates on a rollercoaster ride. What does this mean for the local market? What do you need to know if you're trying to buy or sell? When will the market cool down? We discuss it all with local agents:



Lanie Bittner, associate real estate broker with RE/MAX Plus

Angie Flack Brown, realtor with Keller Williams Realty Greater Rochester

Mark Siwiec, broker/owner of Elysian Homes

Then in our second hour, farmers and home gardeners alike are preparing for spring, but this year's planting season may come with challenges. From erratic weather caused by climate change to market and industry changes, there's a lot to consider. Our guests this hour explain those challenges and answer your questions about what and when to plant. Our guests:

