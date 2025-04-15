© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Local doctors on the measles outbreak and getting parents accurate information about children's health

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 15, 2025 at 12:52 AM EDT
This stock photo shows a doctor giving a young girl a vaccine shot.
Zivica Kerkez/kerkezz
/
Adobe Stock

12:00: Local doctors on the measles outbreak and getting parents accurate information about children's health

1:00: Director and producer Lynn Novick on visual storytelling and "The U.S. and the Holocaust"

The measles outbreak in the southern United States has caused multiple deaths, marking the first measles fatalities in this country in years. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has sent mixed messages on vaccination and preventive care. In addition, Kennedy has been wrong about how vaccines are tested in children. We talk to local doctors about the best way to care for kids and keep them safe. Our guests:

  • Elizabeth Murray, D.O., associate professor of clinical emergency medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and director of child health and safety communications for Golisano Children's Hospital
  • Justin Rosati, M.D., assistant professor of neurology at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Then in our second hour, documentary producer Lynn Novick is known for her work on a number of projects that have aired on PBS. In 2017, she and filmmaker Ken Burns were guests on "Connections" discussing their series, "The Vietnam War." This hour, she returns to the program to talk about "The U.S. and the Holocaust" series. Novick will be in Rochester for an event with Monroe Community College, but first, she joins us on "Connections" to explore the power of visual storytelling. Our guest:

  • Lynn Novick, director and producer of "The U.S. and the Holocaust"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
