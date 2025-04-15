© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Director and producer Lynn Novick on visual storytelling and "The U.S. and the Holocaust"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 15, 2025 at 2:52 PM EDT
A woman with long brown hair is wearing a black button-down shirt and sitting at a table in front of a white background.
Provided
Lynn Novick
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Documentary producer Lynn Novick is known for her work on a number of projects that have aired on PBS. In 2017, she and filmmaker Ken Burns were guests on "Connections" discussing their series, "The Vietnam War."

This hour, she returns to the program to talk about "The U.S. and the Holocaust" series.

Novick will be in Rochester for an event with Monroe Community College, but first, she joins us on "Connections" to explore the power of visual storytelling.

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
