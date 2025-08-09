Carifest celebrates Caribbean heritage and unity

Saturday marked the 39th anniversary of CariFest, Rochester’s celebration of Caribbean heritage and unity.

Beyond the costumes, music and the food, CariFest tells a story of migration, perseverance, and the richness of cultures that have shaped this city for over a century.

The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization organizes the parade — which kicked off at West Main Street and Plymouth Avenue and wound its way downtown — and the festival that followed at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.