Carifest celebrates Caribbean heritage and unity

WXXI News | By Natasha Kaiser
Published August 9, 2025 at 3:09 PM EDT
A performer wearing the colors of Jamaica dances during the Carifest parade on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Rochester. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization organizes the parade and the festival that follows at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.
A woman waves the flag of Guyana while atop a float during the Carifest parade on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Rochester. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization organizes the parade and the festival that follows at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.
A performer dances during the Carifest parade on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Rochester. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization organizes the parade and the festival that follows at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.
Children wave the flag of Jamaica while watching the Carifest parade on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Rochester. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization organizes the parade and the festival that follows at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.
A young girl walks with the flag of Jamaica during the Carifest parade on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Rochester. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization organizes the parade and the festival that follows at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.
A performer waves the flag of Jamaica while wearing Jamaican Carnival attire during the Carifest parade on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Rochester. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization organizes the parade and the festival that follows at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.
The Carifest parade on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Rochester. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization organizes the parade and the festival that follows at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.
An onlooker records performers during the Carifest parade on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Rochester. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization organizes the parade and the festival that follows at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.
Saturday marked the 39th anniversary of CariFest, Rochester’s celebration of Caribbean heritage and unity. 

Beyond the costumes, music and the food, CariFest tells a story of migration, perseverance, and the richness of cultures that have shaped this city for over a century.

The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization organizes the parade — which kicked off at West Main Street and Plymouth Avenue and wound its way downtown — and the festival that followed at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.
Natasha Kaiser
Natasha Kaiser is a news intern and a rising senior in the photojournalism program at RIT. Originally from San Antonio, she has a passion for politics, human rights, breaking news, and human interest stories.
