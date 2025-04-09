© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

RCSD Board President Camille Simmons on the new superintendent and the latest with the district

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 9, 2025 at 11:49 PM EDT
A woman with short straight black hair smiling at the camera; she is wearing a maroon top
Provided
Camille Simmons

12:00: RCSD Board President Camille Simmons on the new superintendent and the latest with the district

1:00: Local small business owners on the possible effects of President Trump's tariffs

The Rochester City School District will welcome a new superintendent in July. Eric Jay Rosser was elected to the job by a four to two vote by the board of education. We've invited all seven commissioners to join the program to share their perspectives on the hire. This hour, we sit down with RCSD Board President Camille Simmons. The new superintendent is just one of the reasons the district has been in the headlines in recent weeks. We talk with Simmons about a number of issues, including school safety, student mental health, the district's proposed budget, and more.

  • Camille Simmons, president of the Rochester Board of Education

Then in our second hour, after the markets plunged over multiple days, President Trump announced Wednesday that he is pausing some of his administration's tariffs. The pause for most countries is expected to last 90 days, but the tariffs on China remain. As reported by NPR, most countries will be left with 10% tariffs on their exports; China will face 125% tariffs. We check in with small business owners from a variety of sectors to hear how the tariffs will — or could — affect their businesses in a positive or negative way.

  • Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar
  • Art Rogers, owner and chef of Lento 
  • Rory Van Grol, owner and operator of Ugly Duck Coffee
  • Additional guests TBA

*Note: "Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.