12:00: RCSD Board President Camille Simmons on the new superintendent and the latest with the district

1:00: Local small business owners on the possible effects of President Trump's tariffs

The Rochester City School District will welcome a new superintendent in July. Eric Jay Rosser was elected to the job by a four to two vote by the board of education. We've invited all seven commissioners to join the program to share their perspectives on the hire. This hour, we sit down with RCSD Board President Camille Simmons. The new superintendent is just one of the reasons the district has been in the headlines in recent weeks. We talk with Simmons about a number of issues, including school safety, student mental health, the district's proposed budget, and more.



Camille Simmons, president of the Rochester Board of Education

Then in our second hour, after the markets plunged over multiple days, President Trump announced Wednesday that he is pausing some of his administration's tariffs. The pause for most countries is expected to last 90 days, but the tariffs on China remain. As reported by NPR, most countries will be left with 10% tariffs on their exports; China will face 125% tariffs. We check in with small business owners from a variety of sectors to hear how the tariffs will — or could — affect their businesses in a positive or negative way.



Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar

Art Rogers, owner and chef of Lento

Rory Van Grol, owner and operator of Ugly Duck Coffee

