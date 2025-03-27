© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

When climate action stalls: what it means for Rochester — and what comes next

WXXI News | By Jasmin Singer
Published March 27, 2025 at 11:20 PM EDT
This stock illustration addresses the climate.
Aliaksandr Marko
/
Adobe Stock

12:00: Climate action in the face of governmental opposition

1:00: Hot topics — the climate issues affecting Rochesterians today

The fight against climate change has always been an uphill battle — but with recent rollbacks of environmental protections and increasing government opposition, that hill just got steeper. Yet activists, local leaders, and environmental organizations are refusing to back down. In this hour of "Environmental Connections," host Jasmin Singer and her guests explore what’s at stake if we don’t act, how shrinking budgets are impacting local climate efforts, and what strategies can still move the needle forward. Our guests:

  • John Kastner, executive board member of the Rochester Regional Group of the Sierra Club
  • Daryl Odhner, board member of the Rochester Regional Sierra Club 
  • Graham Hughes, director of policy and advocacy at the Climate Solutions Accelerator

Then in our second hour of "Environmental Connections," we take a close look at what some activists say are the most pressing climate issues impacting people right here in Rochester — from jobs and housing to mental health and urban design. We preview the upcoming Climate Solutions Summit and talk about what’s being done locally to tackle these challenges. Jasmin Singer hosts a panel of experts who share practical solutions and ways for our community to get involved. Our guests:

  • Abigail McHugh-Grifa, executive director of the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region
  • Dave Seeley, executive director of RochesterWorks
  • Emma Nelson, clinical psychologist specializing in climate anxiety
  • Cody Donahue, co-executive director of Reconnect Rochester

*Note: "Environmental Connections" airs the last Friday of every month from 12–2 PM on WXXI News. You can also watch it on the WXXI News YouTube channel here.
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Weekend Edition and Environmental Connections, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections.
See stories by Jasmin Singer

