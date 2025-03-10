© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Former U.S. Ambassador to Qatar Susan Ziadeh on the value of diplomacy

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 10, 2025 at 11:40 PM EDT
A smiling woman with short brown hair wearing gold hoop earrings, a gold necklace, and a blue and green top under a grey blazer
Middle East Institute
Susan Ziadeh

12:00: Former U.S. Ambassador to Qatar Susan Ziadeh on the value of diplomacy

1:00: What do we need to know about the 'city-killer' asteroid?

What is the role of a diplomat — and what is the value of diplomacy — in 2025? And how does diplomacy support U.S. national security? Retired U.S. Ambassador Susan Ziadeh has spent her career in foreign affairs. As the former ambassador to the State of Qatar, she offers insight into America's relationships with states and nations in the Middle East, as well as Qatar's role in brokering a Gaza ceasefire. Ziadeh is in Rochester as a guest of the World Affairs Council, but first, she joins us on "Connections." In studio:

  • Susan Ziadeh, Ph.D., former U.S. Ambassador to the State of Qatar

Then in our second hour, we'll hit this point first: don't worry; we're safe. Scientists say an asteroid that has been described as a "city-killer" now has a near 0% chance of hitting earth. The new guidance comes weeks after the near-earth object was reported to have a better than 3% chance of striking our planet by 2032. According to NPR, this is the pattern scientists predicted. This hour, we sit down with our guests to discuss a range of issues related to the asteroid: why was it called a "city-killer;" if it were a cause for concern, what could be done to stop it; and what should be on our radar as we discuss the United States' future in space? Our guests:

  • Roger Dube, Ph.D., physicist and emeritus professor at RIT
  • Brian Koberlein, Ph.D., astrophysicist and and science writer

*Note: "Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
