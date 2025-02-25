12:00: Legislator alleges lack of transparency from her party's leadership

1:00: Who will win? Who should win? Previewing the 2025 Oscars

Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart has been writing about the county's plans for a major zoo expansion, and Barnhart says the Bello administration has not been transparent. Further, Barnhart argues that the administration is manipulating government rules to keep the public in the dark about vital project details. And she claims it's not the first time; she wants significant reforms to ensure that the county works within open meetings laws. This is the first in a series of conversations on the subject. Our guest:



Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County legislator, District 17

Then in our second hour, will the Best Picture statue go to "Anora," a gritty drama about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch? Or will it go to another of the nominated films — the Bob Dylan biopic, perhaps, or the film about the selection of a new Pope, or even a musical? We always have a great time playing clips and debating which films deserve the accolades... and which are overrated. Our guests join us for our annual Oscars preview:

