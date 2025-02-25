© 2025 WXXI News
Legislator alleges lack of transparency from her party's leadership

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 25, 2025 at 12:00 AM EST
Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart. She has shoulder-length red hair and is wearing gold earrings, a blue blazer, and a white top.
Provided photo
Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart.

12:00: Legislator alleges lack of transparency from her party's leadership

1:00: Who will win? Who should win? Previewing the 2025 Oscars

Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart has been writing about the county's plans for a major zoo expansion, and Barnhart says the Bello administration has not been transparent. Further, Barnhart argues that the administration is manipulating government rules to keep the public in the dark about vital project details. And she claims it's not the first time; she wants significant reforms to ensure that the county works within open meetings laws. This is the first in a series of conversations on the subject. Our guest:

  • Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County legislator, District 17 

Then in our second hour, will the Best Picture statue go to "Anora," a gritty drama about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch? Or will it go to another of the nominated films — the Bob Dylan biopic, perhaps, or the film about the selection of a new Pope, or even a musical? We always have a great time playing clips and debating which films deserve the accolades... and which are overrated. Our guests join us for our annual Oscars preview:

  • Scott Pukos, director of communications for The Little Theatre
  • Adam Lubitow, projectionist and programmer at The Little Theatre, and programming director for Anomaly: The Rochester Genre Film Festival
  • Matt Passantino, film critic for CITY Magazine
  • Rachel Harrison, author
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
