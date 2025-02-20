© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Can new statewide recommendations cut child poverty by 50 percent in 10 years?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 20, 2025 at 8:31 AM EST
freeimages.com/Jeremy Brown

12:00: University of Rochester graduate students prepare to strike

1:00: Can new statewide recommendations cut child poverty by 50 percent in 10 years?

For years, there has been a debate about what kind of compensation is fair for graduate students who teach classes and perform other duties. Some schools have argued that the grad students are getting academic credit on their way to Ph.D.s and other credentials, and that should be considered a form of compensation. The schools argue that the academic credit precludes the need to pay these students the kinds of wages that other workers receive. But a growing group of graduate students at various campuses are organizing unions, demanding better pay and benefits. We meet University of Rochester students who are ready to strike over the issue.

Then in our second hour, according to data from the 2022 census, more than 1 in 5 New Yorkers under the age of 18 are living in poverty. New York State's child poverty rate is the fourth highest in the U.S. What would it take to change that? The Child Poverty Reduction Advisory Council has been charged with creating a plan to cut child poverty by 50% in New York within 10 years. One of its co-chairs is Pete Nabozny of the Rochester-based nonprofit, The Children's Agenda. Late last year, the council issued a number of recommendations. From child tax credits to baby benefits to housing vouchers, our guests discuss a number of the recommendations and how Governor Kathy Hochul's budget may affect them. In studio:

  • Barbara C. Guinn, commissioner of the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and co-chair of the Child Poverty Reduction Advisory Council
  • Pete Nabozny, policy director for The Children's Agenda and co-chair of the Child Poverty Reduction Advisory Council
  • Jason DeLooze, father and parent advocate 
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.