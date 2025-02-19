© 2025 WXXI News
How to regain our attention span and resist "attention fracking"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 19, 2025 at 9:16 AM EST
Person using smartphone, browsing through pictures on social network by finger scrolling
RecCameraStock
/
Adobe Stock

12:00: How to regain our attention span and resist "attention fracking"

1:00: The story of Irish-American brothers who became Rochester music legends

All of a sudden, the notion of the "attention economy" is everywhere. Chris Hayes' new book is called The Sirens' Call: How Attention Became the World's Most Endangered Resource. Hayes' argues that the most powerful people in the world have learned how to dominate our attention. Social media companies are engaging in "attention fracking," trying to attract every last second of our focus. And speaking of focus, researchers say that the average person can no longer focus on a single task for even a minute at a time anymore. So what can we do about all this? Our guests discuss it:

  • Gwen Olton, facilitator, conflict worker, and author
  • Alexandria Hoang, director of learning and education at the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence
  • Peter Schimidt, program director of the Strother School of Radical Attention

Then in our second hour, the Dady brothers came of age in Rochester's old Tenth Ward, blending their Irish roots with a love for their city and neighborhood. Their music was always distinctively and obviously Irish to its core, but their story is about what it means to hold on to that identity while building a new American story. "Ethnic endurance" is the phrase used by author Christopher Shannon, who brings the Dady brothers to the page in "Singing from the Heart." We discuss it all with Shannon and with John Dady. Our guests:

  • John Dady, singer, instrumentalist, and musician with the Dady Brothers
  • Christopher Shannon, author of "Singing from the Heart: The Dady Brothers, Irish Music, and Ethnic Endurance in an American City"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
