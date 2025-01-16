Former NY Rep. Zeldin grilled in EPA confirmation hearing

Former New York Republican Congressman and Republican nominee for governor Lee Zeldin testified at his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday. President-elect Trump has nominated Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

In his opening remarks, Zeldin expressed a commitment to protecting the economy and leaving the world a better place.

“I want every child in this nation, including my daughters and your children, to inherit a world with clean air, clean water, and a thriving economy," Zeldin said. "This mission must transcend politics and I look forward to working with all of you to achieve it.”

Many Democratic senators grilled Zeldin about climate beliefs and policies. During his time in Congress, Zeldin had a lifetime score of 14% from the environmental advocacy group League of Conservation Voters. The former congressman did not serve on committees that oversee environmental policy.

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders asked about Trump dismissing climate change as a “hoax.” Trump has called himself an “environmentalist” who wants “clean air and water.”

“I believe that climate change is real,” Zeldin said. “As far as President Trump goes, the context that I've heard him speak about it, was with a criticism of policies that have been enacted because of climate change, and I think that he's concerned about the economic costs of some policies where there's a debate and a difference of opinion between parties.”

Republican Senators said they believed Zeldin would “correct the course” of the EPA. West Virginia Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, chair of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, said the EPA works best when it doesn’t just benefit the environment but also economic growth.

“I have confidence that the EPA under Congressman Zeldin's leadership will focus on the EPA's core mission to protect human health and the environment while acknowledging the critical role the agency plays in our economic and international leadership," Capito said. "In doing so, the EPA can make great progress in addressing key environmental challenges consistent with the authorities that Congress has given the agency.”

Zeldin needs just a simple majority of votes to be confirmed.

