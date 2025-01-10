12:00: How can we better support U.S. veterans?

1:00: How local neighborhood associations are building community

Roughly six percent of American adults are veterans. That’s more than 18 million people. The plurality are now Gulf War-era veterans, eclipsing the number of living Vietnam veterans. Various advocacy groups are calling for changes – including dealing with a Veterans Administration budget shortfall. Meanwhile, veteran suicide remains a serious problem, and local organizations are trying to give veterans a place to belong. One example is the Flower City Warriors veterans hockey team. We discuss the state of veterans affairs with our guests:



Chas Belfield, president of Flower City Warriors

Joseph Chenelly, executive director at AMVETS national headquarters

Then in our second hour, do you feel close to people in your community? According to data from Pew Research in 2023, Americans are less likely than people abroad to feel a connection to others in their country and communities. Local neighborhood associations are trying to change that. The associations are comprised of volunteers dedicated to improving the quality of life for residents. From beautification projects to community events to providing information about zoning issues or code violations, the associations cover a lot of ground. This hour, we sit down with the leaders of several neighborhood associations in the city of Rochester to discuss their work, how they foster engagement, and why they think community building is so important in 2025. Our guests:

