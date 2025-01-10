How can we better support U.S. veterans?
Roughly six percent of American adults are veterans. That’s more than 18 million people.
The plurality are now Gulf War-era veterans, eclipsing the number of living Vietnam veterans. Various advocacy groups are calling for changes – including dealing with a Veterans Administration budget shortfall.
Meanwhile, veteran suicide remains a serious problem, and local organizations are trying to give veterans a place to belong. One example is the Flower City Warriors veterans hockey team.
We discuss the state of veterans affairs with our guests:
- Chas Belfield, president of Flower City Warriors
- Joseph Chenelly, executive director at AMVETS national headquarters