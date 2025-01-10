© 2025 WXXI News
How can we better support U.S. veterans?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 10, 2025 at 2:35 PM EST
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has brown hair and a brown beard and is wearing a black fleece; a man at center has a brown beard and is wearing a blue baseball cap and red hockey jersey; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Joseph Chenelly and Chas Belfield on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, January 10, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Roughly six percent of American adults are veterans. That’s more than 18 million people.

The plurality are now Gulf War-era veterans, eclipsing the number of living Vietnam veterans. Various advocacy groups are calling for changes – including dealing with a Veterans Administration budget shortfall.

Meanwhile, veteran suicide remains a serious problem, and local organizations are trying to give veterans a place to belong. One example is the Flower City Warriors veterans hockey team.

We discuss the state of veterans affairs with our guests:

