Connections

Joe Morelle, candidate for NY's 25th Congressional district; understanding Proposition 1: coming up on "Connections," 10/21/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 21, 2024 at 9:32 AM EDT
Political candidate profile photo: A smiling man with short grey hair wearing a light blue long-sleeved button-down shirt, a red tie, and blue pants. He is standing in front of a body of water and a bridge.
Provided

12:00: Joe Morelle, candidate for NY's 25th Congressional district

1:00: Understanding Proposition 1

We begin our final week of candidate conversations with Rep. Joe Morelle, who is seeking a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives for New York's 25th Congressional District. We discuss his record, his goals, and he answers our questions and yours. Our guest:

  • Joe Morelle, candidate for NY's 25th Congressional district

*Note: Rep. Morelle is only available until 12:45 p.m. His opponent, Gregg Sadwick, will be a guest on this program on Thursday, 10/24. The final segment of this hour features Jeremy Moule and David Streever discussing WXXI's election coverage, including the WXXI Local Elections Guide, where you can read more about the 25th Congressional district race and other races you'll see on your ballot.

Then in our second hour, New York voters will see a proposed measure on the back of their ballots this election season. Proposition One, also called the “New York Equal Rights Amendment,” would expand anti-discrimination protections to include ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, and pregnancy. It would also protect against unequal treatment based on reproductive healthcare and autonomy. The proposition has become the subject of partisan divide, misunderstanding, and misinformation. We discuss what it would do – and not do – if passed. Our guests:

  • Sharon Stiller, partner and director of the employment law practice at Abrams Fensterman, LLP
  • Fritz Longabaugh, lead pastor at Ridgeland Community Church
  • Meredith Ouderkirk, director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Central & Western New York
