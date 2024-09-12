Did the presidential debate move voters?; Chaz Bono on living in recovery: coming up on "Connections," 9/12/24

Alex Brandon / The Associated Press Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris participate during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

12:00: Did the presidential debate move any voters?

1:00: Chaz Bono on how to support people in recovery from substance abuse

The first presidential debate has already been heavily analyzed. We take a look at perhaps the most important question surrounding this kind of debate: did it move any voters? Our guests this hour discuss it:



Monroe County Legislator Sean McCabe, District 6

Jerri Lynn Sparks, former Congressional press secretary and founder of the Riga Democrats

Then in our second hour, we’re joined by author and actor Chaz Bono. Bono is an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights, mental health awareness, and for people living in recovery from substance abuse disorders. He will be in Rochester as a guest of East House, but first, he joins us on “Connections” to share his story. We also discuss how to support local people living in recovery. Our guests:

