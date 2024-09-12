© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Did the presidential debate move voters?; Chaz Bono on living in recovery: coming up on "Connections," 9/12/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 12, 2024 at 9:54 AM EDT
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris participate during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.
Alex Brandon
/
The Associated Press
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris participate during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

12:00: Did the presidential debate move any voters?

1:00: Chaz Bono on how to support people in recovery from substance abuse

The first presidential debate has already been heavily analyzed. We take a look at perhaps the most important question surrounding this kind of debate: did it move any voters? Our guests this hour discuss it:

  • Monroe County Legislator Sean McCabe, District 6
  • Jerri Lynn Sparks, former Congressional press secretary and founder of the Riga Democrats

Then in our second hour, we’re joined by author and actor Chaz Bono. Bono is an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights, mental health awareness, and for people living in recovery from substance abuse disorders. He will be in Rochester as a guest of East House, but first, he joins us on “Connections” to share his story. We also discuss how to support local people living in recovery. Our guests:

  • Chaz Bono, author, actor, and advocate
  • Moira S., East House alumnus living in recovery
  • Jamie Comenale, chief program officer for East House
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.