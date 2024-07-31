Gen Z on the job market; and 25 years since "The Blair Witch Project:" coming up on "Connections," Wednesday, July 31, 2024
12:00: Parsing what some employers say about Gen Z applicants
1:00: 25 years since the “Blair Witch Project”
In a new survey, some employers report that they’ve had problems with Gen Z applicants. They say more than half can’t make eye contact. And nearly one in five shows up for a job interview with their parents in tow. Can that be true? We discuss it with our guests:
- Joe Morrell, sales coordinator with the Swan Family of Restaurants, and co-creator of the Miscela Project
- Kathleen Pringle, executive career coach and founder of the Kathleen Pringle Group
- Alex Zapesochny, CEO of Clerio Vision
Then in our second hour, we mark 25 years since the cultural phenomenon known as “The Blair Witch Project.” Somehow, a grungy horror movie was passed off as a documentary—the kind of rumor campaign that seems impossible today. Our guests discuss its influence on audiences and its lasting impact on the horror genre. In studio:
- Vanessa Cheeks, co-founder of the Anomaly Film Festival
- Matt Passantino, film critic for CITY Magazine
- Ben Scrivens, owner of Fright-Rags