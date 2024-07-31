Gen Z on the job market; and 25 years since "The Blair Witch Project:" coming up on "Connections," Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Phasin Sudjai/rukxstockphoto / Adobe Stock A stock image of a job application form.

12:00: Parsing what some employers say about Gen Z applicants

1:00: 25 years since the “Blair Witch Project”

In a new survey, some employers report that they’ve had problems with Gen Z applicants. They say more than half can’t make eye contact. And nearly one in five shows up for a job interview with their parents in tow. Can that be true? We discuss it with our guests:



Joe Morrell, sales coordinator with the Swan Family of Restaurants, and co-creator of the Miscela Project

Kathleen Pringle, executive career coach and founder of the Kathleen Pringle Group

Alex Zapesochny, CEO of Clerio Vision

Then in our second hour, we mark 25 years since the cultural phenomenon known as “The Blair Witch Project.” Somehow, a grungy horror movie was passed off as a documentary—the kind of rumor campaign that seems impossible today. Our guests discuss its influence on audiences and its lasting impact on the horror genre. In studio: