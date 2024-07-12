Coming up on "Connections:" July 12, 2024
12:00: Mayor Malik Evans on the City of Rochester 2024-2025 budget
1:00: What are emotional emancipation circles?
Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joins us to discuss the new budget, and the priorities his administration is supporting. The Evans administration is touting tax cuts, housing policy, public safety initiatives, children's programming, and more. It's our chance to talk to the mayor and leaders of City Council, and we take questions and comments from listeners. In studio:
- Rochester Mayor Malik Evans
- Miguel Meléndez, Jr., president of Rochester City Council
- Mitch Gruber, member of Rochester City Council, and chair of Council's Finance Committee
Guest host Eric Logan leads our second hour. July is Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Many consider a significant starting point to slavery in America to be 1619, when the privateer, the White Lion, brought 20 enslaved Africans ashore in the British colony of Jamestown, Virginia. Over the next few years, more than 10 million enslaved Africans disembarked on America’s shores. Slavery in the U.S. lasted over 244 years, with another 100 years of systematic and personal oppression, with the undercurrent of the fallacy of white superiority extending even until today. What has been the impact on Black mental and emotional health in our culture? What tools are available to achieve emotional emancipation? This hour, we explore this question and hear about grassroot efforts to heal from—and end—the trauma caused by the lie of Black inferiority. Our guests:
- Melanie Funchess, director of mental health and wellness at Common Ground Health, and emotional emancipation circle facilitator and trainer
- Anderson Allen, emotional emancipation circle facilitator, yogi, and healer in Common Ground Health’s Healers’ Village
- J. Lamar Hannah, emotional emancipation circle facilitator and mental health clinician
- Karen Podsiadly, emotional emancipation circle (EEC) master facilitator, certified trainer, and coordinator of EEC activities in Rochester