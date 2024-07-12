Coming up on "Connections:" July 12, 2024

Max Schulte / WXXI News Rochester Mayor Malik Evans standing at a podium, gesturing while delivering a speech. He has short black hair and is wearing a suit and tie.

12:00: Mayor Malik Evans on the City of Rochester 2024-2025 budget

1:00: What are emotional emancipation circles?

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joins us to discuss the new budget, and the priorities his administration is supporting. The Evans administration is touting tax cuts, housing policy, public safety initiatives, children's programming, and more. It's our chance to talk to the mayor and leaders of City Council, and we take questions and comments from listeners. In studio:



Rochester Mayor Malik Evans

Miguel Meléndez, Jr., president of Rochester City Council

Mitch Gruber, member of Rochester City Council, and chair of Council's Finance Committee

Guest host Eric Logan leads our second hour. July is Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Many consider a significant starting point to slavery in America to be 1619, when the privateer, the White Lion, brought 20 enslaved Africans ashore in the British colony of Jamestown, Virginia. Over the next few years, more than 10 million enslaved Africans disembarked on America’s shores. Slavery in the U.S. lasted over 244 years, with another 100 years of systematic and personal oppression, with the undercurrent of the fallacy of white superiority extending even until today. What has been the impact on Black mental and emotional health in our culture? What tools are available to achieve emotional emancipation? This hour, we explore this question and hear about grassroot efforts to heal from—and end—the trauma caused by the lie of Black inferiority. Our guests: