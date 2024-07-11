Coming up on "Connections:" Thursday, July 11, 2024

zakalinka / Adobe Stock This stock image shows a person's hand holding a rainbow flag, which is known as a symbol of LGBTQ pride.

12:00: Local entrepreneur Anna Vos on her brand, Anna Parade, and how to effect change at the corporate level

1:00: Do presidents move financial markets?

Local entrepreneur Anna Vos is one of only a handful of small business owners featured on Walmart’s website. Her business, Anna Parade, was selected for the second consecutive year as part of Walmart’s “Pride Always” campaign. Vos is known for her pink hair, her sparkly glasses, and her merchandise that celebrates joy, self-love, and LGBTQIA+ pride. We talk with her about her story, her work, and about choosing to do business with a big corporation to create positive change. Our guest:



Anna Vos, entrepreneur and owner of Anna Parade

Then in our second hour, do presidents move financial markets? Local economist Eric Morris wanted to know if all the hype over markets rising and falling based on who is president is justified. He researched the historical impact of American elections, the impact of the party in power, and even the way presidential campaigns do or do not move markets. He joins us to explain. Our guest: