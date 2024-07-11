© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on "Connections:" Thursday, July 11, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 11, 2024 at 8:58 AM EDT
This stock image shows a person's hand holding a rainbow flag, which is known as a symbol of LGBTQ pride.
zakalinka
/
Adobe Stock
This stock image shows a person's hand holding a rainbow flag, which is known as a symbol of LGBTQ pride.

12:00: Local entrepreneur Anna Vos on her brand, Anna Parade, and how to effect change at the corporate level

1:00: Do presidents move financial markets?

Local entrepreneur Anna Vos is one of only a handful of small business owners featured on Walmart’s website. Her business, Anna Parade, was selected for the second consecutive year as part of Walmart’s “Pride Always” campaign. Vos is known for her pink hair, her sparkly glasses, and her merchandise that celebrates joy, self-love, and LGBTQIA+ pride. We talk with her about her story, her work, and about choosing to do business with a big corporation to create positive change. Our guest:

  • Anna Vos, entrepreneur and owner of Anna Parade

Then in our second hour, do presidents move financial markets? Local economist Eric Morris wanted to know if all the hype over markets rising and falling based on who is president is justified. He researched the historical impact of American elections, the impact of the party in power, and even the way presidential campaigns do or do not move markets. He joins us to explain. Our guest:

  • Eric Morris, Ph.D., staff economist for Alesco Advisors
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.