Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

First hour: How an organization in Poland is helping Ukrainian refugees

Second hour: Are electric vehicles too...boring?

An organization in Poland has welcomed hundreds of thousands of refugees in recent months. JCC Krakow has assisted more than 300,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s war. This hour, we’re joined by the CEO of that organization to discuss his work and the plight of global displacement. One of our guests, Rabbi Peter Stein, also shares his perspective after a recent trip to the Middle East. In addition, we hear about an art exhibit that features the work of student refugees, and a musical production that shares the story of a Holocaust survivor who was displaced during World War II. Our guests:



Jonathan Ornstein, CEO of JCC Krakow

Rabbi Peter Stein, Temple B'rith Kodesh

Deborah Haber, founding executive director of DEEP Arts

Then in our second hour, are electric vehicles too…boring? A recent op-ed in the New York Times argues that enthusiasm over – and sales of – EVs are cooling. But local dealers say the hurdles are less about excitement and more about function. We talk about it with our guests. In studio: