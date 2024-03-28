Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 28, 2024

First hour: How inflation is affecting local small businesses

Second hour: Rochester City School Board President Cynthia Elliott and Vice President Beatriz LeBron on the future of the district

The rate of inflation has slowed, but food and drink prices have been sticky. What does that mean for consumers? And what does it mean for small business owners with tight margins who have to make tough decisions about what to do next? We discuss it with our guests:



Rory Van Grol, owner and operator of Ugly Duck Coffee

Zack Mikida, co-owner of Bitter Honey, co-owner of Ziggy’s, and co-owner of Essex

Eric Morris, Ph.D., staff economist for Alesco Advisors

Then in our second hour, students, families, teachers, and members of the Rochester City School Board are reacting to RCSD Superintendent Carmine Peluso’s announcement earlier this week. Peluso said leaving the RCSD is “one of the hardest decisions” he’s had to make. Peluso will finish the school year in his position; on July 1, he will take on the role of superintendent of the Churchville-Chili Central School District. RCSD Board President Cynthia Elliott said the board will not allow Peluso’s departure to distract the district from its reconfiguration plan. Elliott and Board Vice President Beatriz LeBron join us this hour. It’s the first in a series of conversations about the district’s next steps. In studio: