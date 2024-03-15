Coming up on Connections: Friday, March 15, 2024

freeimages.com/Ruth Elkin

First hour: What does it mean to have positive masculinity?

Second hour: CITY Magazine's March 2024 issue

What does it mean to have positive masculinity? A group called “I Have The Right To” wants to teach young people – specifically, young men – the value of healthy relationships and consent. The team is in Rochester this week to speak with local students, and it’s joined by keynote speaker and former NFL quarterback Don McPherson. McPherson has spent decades working to help end men’s violence against women. This hour, we talk to the team about its work educating and motivating students. In studio:



Don McPherson , former quarterback for the NFL and Canadian Football League, All-American quarterback at Syracuse University, author, and speaker

Steve Peacock, board member of "I Have The Right To"

Alexander Prout, vice chair and co-founder of “I Have the Right To”

Katie Shipp, executive director of “I Have The Right To”

Then in our second hour, it’s our monthly discussion with the team from CITY Magazine. This hour, we talk all things eclipse! The March issue of the magazine details a variety of arts and cultural opportunities celebrating the event. We explore community gatherings, music, yoga, and more with our guests: