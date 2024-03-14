Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 14, 2024

First hour: Local party chairs on the petitioning process, designating candidates, and more

Second hour: How can companies be sustainable and profitable?

Former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren recently announced that she will force a primary for City Court Judge. We explore the petitioning process, along with the separate process of a party designating candidates. Our guests are the chairs of both major local parties. In studio:



Stephen DeVay, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee

Patrick Reilly, chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee

Then in our second hour, for a long time, critics of clean energy have said that companies have to choose: they can be sustainable, but they can't be profitable. They can make a lot of money, but they can't also be concerned with equity. Our guest is trying to show that companies can marry all of these ideas successfully -- and that our society is counting on more companies to do exactly that. The Seneca Park Zoo Society is getting ready to celebrate its annual Environmental Innovation Awards later this month, and the keynote speaker joins us this hour to discuss long-term plans that can work – not just on paper, not just in theory – for everyone. Our guests: