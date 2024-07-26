Coming up on Environmental Connections: Friday, July 26, 2024

12:00: Special rebroadcast- How the future of rainfall will affect our communities

1:00: Special rebroadcast - What's the future of green jobs

We're witnessing a shift in climate dynamics that brings not just water but a flood of challenges and opportunities for adaptation and resilience. Today, we delve into the increasingly pressing issue of changing rainfall patterns and their impact on our communities, infrastructure, and the environment. This special rebroadcast is about understanding the complexities of our evolving climate, the tangible effects of increased rainfall on urban and rural areas, and global and local strategies for flood defense. Our guests:



Dr. Karen Berger, a hydrologist and associate professor at the University of Rochester, discusses the science of heavy rainfall and sustainable practices for managing our water resources

Jessica Demasio, general manager of Broccolo Garden Center, shares insights on environmental landscaping and its role in mitigating flood risks and enhancing community resilience

Clem Chung, Deputy Director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services, focuses on climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies vital for our local community’s sustainability

Then in our second hour, we explore the future of green jobs and the challenges and opportunities they present. As we transition to a clean energy economy, how can we ensure these new jobs are sustainable, equitable, and beneficial for all workers? We’ll discuss the growth of green jobs, the impact on fossil fuel-dependent communities, and the importance of workforce preparation and policy support. Join us to learn how green jobs can help drive us toward a more sustainable future.

This special rebroadcast will cover the economic and social impacts of green jobs, the need for policies that support fair wages and safe working conditions, and the role of education and training in preparing the workforce for the green economy.

Our guests:

