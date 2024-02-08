© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 8, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 8, 2024 at 11:11 AM EST
Who is Danny
First hour: (*To be rescheduled) State Senator Samra Brouk on the New York State of the State and state budget

Second hour: Discussing the Cameron Cuts Barber Apprenticeship Program

*This conversation will be rescheduled due to live NPR coverage affecting the time slot.
We continue our series of conversations with local state lawmakers about the New York State of the State and the state budget. This hour, we talk with Senator Samra Brouk. She weighs in on a number of issues – from housing to public safety to one of her priorities, access to mental health support. Our guest:

  • Senator Samra Brouk (D), District 55

Then in our second hour, the Cameron Cuts Barber Apprenticeship Program is a workforce development project of Cameron Community Ministries. The tuition-free program launched last summer and has already doubled in size. In addition to the training, the program provides access to social supports, childcare, clothing, and more. This hour, we discuss the program and the broader impact it is expected to have in the community. Our guests:

  • Derick Singleton, manger and master barber at Cameron Cuts
  • Adryan Robles, barber apprentice 
  • Jonathan Hardin, director of community engagement at Cameron Community Ministries
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
