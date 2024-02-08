Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 8, 2024

Who is Danny / stock.adobe.com Microphone and headphones

First hour: (*To be rescheduled) State Senator Samra Brouk on the New York State of the State and state budget

Second hour: Discussing the Cameron Cuts Barber Apprenticeship Program

*This conversation will be rescheduled due to live NPR coverage affecting the time slot.

We continue our series of conversations with local state lawmakers about the New York State of the State and the state budget. This hour, we talk with Senator Samra Brouk. She weighs in on a number of issues – from housing to public safety to one of her priorities, access to mental health support. Our guest:



Senator Samra Brouk (D), District 55

Then in our second hour, the Cameron Cuts Barber Apprenticeship Program is a workforce development project of Cameron Community Ministries. The tuition-free program launched last summer and has already doubled in size. In addition to the training, the program provides access to social supports, childcare, clothing, and more. This hour, we discuss the program and the broader impact it is expected to have in the community. Our guests: