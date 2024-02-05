Coming up on Connections: Monday, February 5, 2024



First hour: A tour of historic sites in Rochester, and previewing the Rochester Public Library's new Archive of Black History & Culture

Second hour: Discussing the possible impact of expanding the Seneca Meadows Landfill

Do you know where in Rochester Frederick Douglass published the North Star? Or where Malcolm X delivered his last public speech before he was assassinated? This hour, we sit down with City of Rochester historian Christine Ridarsky and her colleague, Antoine McDonald, for a tour, of sorts. They take us through a list of Rochester locations with ties to significant moments in our nation’s history. We also discuss the Rochester Public Library’s new Archive of Black History & Culture. Our guests:



Christine Ridarsky, historian and historical services consultant for the City of Rochester

Antoine A. McDonald, project manager for the City of Rochester’s Archive of Black History & Culture

Then in our second hour, a coalition of lawmakers, residents, and business owners have united to ask New York State to deny a bid to expand the state's largest landfill. The Seneca Meadows Landfill takes in 6,000 tons of trash each day, and has been scheduled to stop expansion in 2025. But the Texas-based owner of the landfill has asked for a new permit to keep adding trash until 2040. The proposal would expand the landfill by 47 acres, and increase the height of the landfill by another 70 feet. We discuss the possible impact of expanding the landfill. Our guests:

Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian

Assemblymember Anna Kelles (D), Ph.D., District 125

*Note: We reached out to a number of potential guests who support the expansion of the landfill, but none were interested or available to participate in the discussion.