© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 10, 2024 at 11:05 AM EST
Microphone and headphones
Who is Danny
/
stock.adobe.com
Microphone and headphones

First hour: Do members of Generation Z get a bad rap?

Second hour: Rev. Stephen Cady, senior minister at Asbury First United Methodist Church

Do members of Generation Z get a bad rap? The grouping refers to people born between the years 1997 and 2012 (ages 12 to 27). In a recent interview with the Guardian, Foster did some cheerleading of Gen Z, but also said, “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace. They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’ Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’” This hour, we discuss her comments with members of Generation Z, who are colloquially known as “zoomers.” Our guests:

  • Kseniya Kalaur, digital strategist for WXXI
  • Simon Tsuchiya Lenoe, graduate student at the University of Chicago
  • Eric Lang, software engineer
  • Jacob Hubbard, small business retail employee
  • Adrienne Schleigh, senior director of HR strategic placements for HR Works
  • Kevyn Rustici, area vice president of strategic human capital consultant at Gallagher

Then in our second hour, Rev. Stephen Cady, senior minister at Asbury First United Methodist Church, is preparing for a big change. Next month, Cady will leave Rochester to lead a divinity school in Texas. His last day preaching at Asbury will be January 21. Cady is a well-respected church leader who has been outspoken about the church’s split over bans on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ ordination. Throughout his 12 years at Asbury, Cady and his congregation have opened the doors to welcome all people. Asbury will host its first same-sex marriage on Saturday. This hour, we sit down with Cady to discuss his work in Rochester, the current state of the Methodist church, and the impact he’s had on the community. Our guest:

  • Rev. Stephen Cady, senior minister at Asbury First United Methodist Church
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack