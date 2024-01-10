Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Who is Danny / stock.adobe.com Microphone and headphones

First hour: Do members of Generation Z get a bad rap?

Second hour: Rev. Stephen Cady, senior minister at Asbury First United Methodist Church

Do members of Generation Z get a bad rap? The grouping refers to people born between the years 1997 and 2012 (ages 12 to 27). In a recent interview with the Guardian, Foster did some cheerleading of Gen Z, but also said, “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace. They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’ Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’” This hour, we discuss her comments with members of Generation Z, who are colloquially known as “zoomers.” Our guests:



Kseniya Kalaur, digital strategist for WXXI

Simon Tsuchiya Lenoe, graduate student at the University of Chicago

Eric Lang, software engineer

Jacob Hubbard, small business retail employee

Adrienne Schleigh, senior director of HR strategic placements for HR Works

Kevyn Rustici, area vice president of strategic human capital consultant at Gallagher

Then in our second hour, Rev. Stephen Cady, senior minister at Asbury First United Methodist Church, is preparing for a big change. Next month, Cady will leave Rochester to lead a divinity school in Texas. His last day preaching at Asbury will be January 21. Cady is a well-respected church leader who has been outspoken about the church’s split over bans on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ ordination. Throughout his 12 years at Asbury, Cady and his congregation have opened the doors to welcome all people. Asbury will host its first same-sex marriage on Saturday. This hour, we sit down with Cady to discuss his work in Rochester, the current state of the Methodist church, and the impact he’s had on the community. Our guest: