Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

First hour: Lessons learned from the labor movement in 2023

Second hour: Navigating personal growth in a transforming world

What lessons did we learn from the UAW strike of 2023? This hour, we sit down with leaders in the local labor movement to discuss how they see the past 12 months. Despite gains in some areas, the American workforce remains significantly less organized than it was a generation ago. Our guests believe that can change. They talk about not only the past year, but the year ahead. In studio:



Jeremy Pietrzykowski, vice president of Teamsters Local 118

Dan Maloney, president of UAW Local 1097, president of the Rochester Labor Council, and president of the Rochester Area Labor Federation

Maria Fisher, political and communications director for AFSCME Council 66, and vice president of the Rochester Labor Federation

Then in our second hour, as you look back on 2023, consider how your journey of self-discovery has been influenced by external circumstances. How did adapting to these changes deepen your understanding of yourself and affect your daily life? Now, as we approach 2024, in a world still navigating the aftermath of a pandemic, economic shifts, and societal changes, think about the role self-awareness will play. How can this continued self-exploration help us navigate the evolving landscape, find resilience amidst uncertainty, and discover joy and purpose in our day-to-day lives amidst these ongoing global shifts? This reflective process, set against the backdrop of current headlines, is not just about personal growth but also about adapting and thriving in an ever-changing world. Guest host Jasmin Singer explores all of this and more in a previously-recorded conversation with our guests: