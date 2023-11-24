Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 24, 2023

First hour: Special broadcast - Changing Tastes: A Pusle Special

Second hour: Special broadcast - Against The Grain

We have special broadcasts today.

In our first hour, what we make for dinner, grab as a snack, or have for breakfast changes all the time — and there are some major forces at play: consumer tastes and marketing, but also climate change, global supply chains, nutrition science, health concerns, and social media influencers. In this episode, we look at what we eat and why. We find out how lima beans are getting a makeover, and why seed oils ended up becoming a lightning rod in nutrition debates. We taste a futuristic green with self-proclaimed superpowers, and we meet one physician who’s trying to convince people to eat more organ meats, and another who says to stay away from anything marketed as health food.

Then in our second hour, in this fall special from from Things That Go Boom, Inkstick Media, and PRX, how Indigenous knowledge is challenging the military industrial complex. When we think of weapons and war, we usually think about that final "bang" or "boom." But just getting ready for war has a huge cost for our land, our water, and our food. In this special, we take you to to a Whole Foods in Harlem, the shrubsteppe of Washington State, and a suburban Maryland parking lot, to hear about some of the ways that people are pushing back on some of those impacts. First, you hear from people whose land was ravaged by nuclear testing, but who aren't giving up on the places they call home. Then, we learn how biodiverse crops could see us through some of our biggest security threats. The common thread: from Kazakhstan to Senegal, people are are using Indigenous knowledge to create a new kind of global security.