More than 2 dozen horses killed in fire at Tioga Downs. Pennsylvania man arrested for arson

New York State Police have arrested Boyd Fenton, 32, of Athens, Pennsylvania after more than two dozen racehorses were killed in a barn fire Thursday morning at the Tioga Downs Casino complex.

Fenton has been charged with arson, burglary, criminal mischief and assault, all felonies.

Police said their investigation found Fenton entered the barn and intentionally set a fire, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

One person who attempted to save the horses suffered burns and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Fenton was arraigned before a judge Thursday afternoon and taken to the Tioga County Correctional Facility.

