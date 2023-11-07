Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

First hour: The so-called "solar backlash" and what New Yorkers need to know

Second hour: News 8's Adam Chodak on living with Stargardt disease

Why are some states cutting back on benefits to homeowners who go solar? The Atlantic describes it as a growing “solar backlash,” based on the struggle to update the energy grid. But what’s happening in California and several other states is not the same as what’s happening in New York. We discuss the state of solar and what property owners who are considering installing solar panels need to know. Our guests:



Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar

Then in our second hour, News 8 evening anchor and managing editor Adam Chodak recently shared with viewers that he has slowly been going blind. Chodak has Stargardt disease. The rare condition causes progressive vision loss and usually begins in childhood. This hour, he tells his story, and we discuss resources and support available for people who are blind or visually impaired. Oue guests: