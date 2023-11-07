© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 7, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST
A solar panel
MAX SCHULTE/WXXI NEWS
MAX SCHULTE/WXXI NEWS
A solar panel

First hour: The so-called "solar backlash" and what New Yorkers need to know

Second hour: News 8's Adam Chodak on living with Stargardt disease

Why are some states cutting back on benefits to homeowners who go solar? The Atlantic describes it as a growing “solar backlash,” based on the struggle to update the energy grid. But what’s happening in California and several other states is not the same as what’s happening in New York. We discuss the state of solar and what property owners who are considering installing solar panels need to know. Our guests:

  • Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar

Then in our second hour, News 8 evening anchor and managing editor Adam Chodak recently shared with viewers that he has slowly been going blind. Chodak has Stargardt disease. The rare condition causes progressive vision loss and usually begins in childhood. This hour, he tells his story, and we discuss resources and support available for people who are blind or visually impaired. Oue guests:

  • Adam Chodak, evening anchor and managing editor of News 8
  • Jen Lake, president and CEO of Goodwill Vision Enterprises
  • JoBeth Rath, director of vision services and workforce development at Goodwill Vision Enterprises
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
