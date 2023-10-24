Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

First hour: The Rochester Police Accountability Board's inaugural annual report

Second hour: Investigative reporter Zeke Faux on cryptocurrency and his book, "Number Go Up"

The Rochester Police Accountability Board has released its first annual report. This hour, we sit down with representatives from the PAB to discuss the board’s activities and findings from June 2022 through June 2023, including ongoing investigations, policy initiatives, community engagement, and more. Our guests:



Sherry Walker-Cowart, interim director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board

Elizabeth Beltran, director of investigations for the Rochester Police Accountability Board

De’jon Hall, director of policy and oversight for the Rochester Police Accountability Board

Gino Fanelli, investigative reporter for WXXI News

Then in our second hour, the world of cryptocurrency reads like a strange novel, but a new book from Zeke Faux is entirely nonfiction. “Number Go Up” is Faux’s effort to answer some hard questions about crypto. Is it a Ponzi scheme? Who are these strange characters behind it? What happens if it collapses? His book – sometimes funny, sometimes tragic – is an accessible way for the public to better understand cryptocurrency. He’s our guest for the hour: