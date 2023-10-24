© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 24, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT

First hour: The Rochester Police Accountability Board's inaugural annual report

Second hour: Investigative reporter Zeke Faux on cryptocurrency and his book, "Number Go Up"

The Rochester Police Accountability Board has released its first annual report. This hour, we sit down with representatives from the PAB to discuss the board’s activities and findings from June 2022 through June 2023, including ongoing investigations, policy initiatives, community engagement, and more. Our guests:

  • Sherry Walker-Cowart, interim director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
  • Elizabeth Beltran, director of investigations for the Rochester Police Accountability Board
  • De’jon Hall, director of policy and oversight for the Rochester Police Accountability Board
  • Gino Fanelli, investigative reporter for WXXI News

Then in our second hour, the world of cryptocurrency reads like a strange novel, but a new book from Zeke Faux is entirely nonfiction. “Number Go Up” is Faux’s effort to answer some hard questions about crypto. Is it a Ponzi scheme? Who are these strange characters behind it? What happens if it collapses? His book – sometimes funny, sometimes tragic – is an accessible way for the public to better understand cryptocurrency. He’s our guest for the hour:

  • Zeke Faux, investigative reporter for Bloomberg Businessweek and Bloomberg News, and author of “Number Go Up”
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
