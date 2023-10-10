Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

First hour: Exploring the cultural impact of concert films

Second hour: NPR's coverage of President Biden on the Middle East; How to have more open conversations about mental illness

The concert film is trending. This hour, we discuss the buzz surrounding films like Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour,” “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” and the revival of the Talking Heads’ 1984 film, “Stop Making Sense.” How do audiences experience music differently when concerts are on the big screen? What is lost and what is gained? Do concert films make some artists’ work more accessible to audiences they don’t – or can’t – normally reach? We discuss it all with our guests:



Ayette Jordan, executive director of the Little Theatre

Linda Moroney, filmmaker, educator, and programmer

Scott Regan, host of “Open Tunings”

Ryan Yarmel, music director of The Route

Then in our second hour, we turn to NPR at 1 p.m. for coverage from Washington, where President Biden is set to speak about the conflict in the Middle East. Tuesday marks the fourth day of war after Hamas attacked Israel. More than 1,000 people are dead, including at least 11 Americans.

Following that coverage, we turn our attention to the stigma surrounding mental illness – specifically suicide and suicidal ideation. The Reel Mind Film Festival is back. This year’s films include one man’s story of overcoming addiction and suicidal thoughts, told through a theatrical monologue, and a documentary about three sisters in Sweden who lost their mother to suicide when they were young. We discuss how to have more open conversations about mental illness – as individuals, families, and communities. Our guests:

