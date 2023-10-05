© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, October 5, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT

First hour: Discussing why the global rate of domestic violence has increased and how to reverse it

Second hour: Updates from the Center for Youth, and previewing Fashion Week Rochester 2023

Many of the statistics tracking domestic violence are moving in the wrong direction. Willow Domestic Violence Center is taking steps to change that. But the local trends follow a global increase in domestic violence in the last decade. This hour, we discuss how community organizations and individuals can better support domestic violence survivors. Our guests:

  • Meaghan de Chateauvieux, president and CEO of Willow Domestic Violence Center
  • Carmen Cong, navigator at the Willow Family Justice Center
  • Alia Henton-Williams, manager of the Crisis Intervention Services Unit for the City of Rochester

Then in our second hour, the executive director of the Center for Youth says it was a tough summer for the young people and families supported by the organization. The Center provides shelter, housing, crisis services, and programs for youth who face a range of challenges. This hour, we discuss the center’s work in light of recent community events, and we preview Fashion Week Rochester, which supports the center’s programming. Our guests:

  • Elaine Spaull, executive director for the Center for Youth
  • Qiana Perry, designer, and staff member for the Center for Youth
  • Titiana Bogar, designer
  • Rob Tortorella, founder of Endless Highway, and supporter of Fashion Week Rochester
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
