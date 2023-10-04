Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

First hour: How to make energy efficiency projects more accessible to all homeowners

Second hour: Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Assemblymember Sarah Clark

Geothermal, solar, heat pumps... those kinds of home improvement projects are often viewed as being only for the wealthy. A program in Rochester aims to make home energy projects available for people in all income brackets. It's called RENEW: Rochester ENergy Efficiency and Weatherization. We talk with a homeowner who has benefited from it, and we discuss who's eligible, how it works, and what kind of projects are part of it. Our guests:



Cynthia, local homeowner who has benefited from the RENEW program

Shinita Hlywa, director of the Energy Conservation Program at Action for a Better Community

Susan Kwik, home rehabilitation administrator at PathStone Corporation

Elizabeth McDade, director for the Rochester ENergy Efficiency and Weatherization (RENEW) program at Rochester Area Community Foundation Initiatives, Inc.

Eric VanDusen, community impact manager for ESL Charitable Foundation

Then in our second hour, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand joins us to talk about the recent political chaos in Washington, funding for Ukraine, the U.S. migrant crisis, and her recent 62-county tour of New York State. We also sit down with New York State Assemblymember Sarah Clark, who weighs in on how some of these issues are affecting the state, plus the latest on her work related housing, child care, and more. Our guests: