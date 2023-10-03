Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

First hour: Are we holding charities back by making them play by different rules?

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - James Blount and Walter Cooper on the life and legacy of William Jacob Knox, Jr.

Are we holding charities back by making them play by different rules? A new documentary, “Uncharitable,” makes the case that we are setting good causes up to fail. The film will be screened at the Little Theatre tonight. We explore where your dollars go, and why the expectations are different for, say, a medical research charity compared to a video game company. Our guests:



Simenon Banister, president and CEO of the Rochester Area Community Foundation

Seanelle Hawkins, Ed.D., president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester

(Jaime Saunders, president and CEO of the United Way of

Stephen Gyllenhaal, director of “Uncharitable”

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast of a conversation with a Rochester legend. James Blount was the longtime co-publisher of ABOUT…TIME Magazine, an activist, and a beloved member of the Rochester community. He died September 28 at the age of 80. Blount was recently on this program with his friend and co-Rochester legend Walter Cooper, discussing a local connection to the Manhattan Project. This hour, we hear them tell the story of chemist William Jacob Knox, Jr., an African American man who was invited by Columbia University in 1942 to work on the project. In 1945, Kodak hired Knox as a research associate; he was the second Black Ph.D. chemist hired by the company. Blount and Cooper share their encyclopedic knowledge of Knox’s life and work in this special rebroadcast, honoring the remarkable James Blount. Our guests: