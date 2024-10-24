© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Gregg Sadwick, candidate for NY's 25th Congressional District; candidates for Monroe County Court Judge: coming up on "Connections," 10/24/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 24, 2024 at 1:43 AM EDT
A man with short white hair wearing glasses, a light blue button-down shirt, a darker blue tie, and a black blazer with an American flag pin. He is sitting in front of an American flag.
Provided
/
Provided
Gregg Sadwick

12:00: Gregg Sadwick, candidate for NY's 25th Congressional District

1:00: Candidates for Monroe County Court Judge

Early voting begins on Saturday, and we bring you our final two candidate conversations.

First, we talk with Gregg Sadwick, candidate for NY's 25th Congressional District. Sadwick is a Navy veteran and small business owner hoping to unseat Rep. Joe Morelle. He joins us in the studio to discuss his platform and priorities for office, if elected. Our guest:

  • Gregg Sadwick, candidate for NY's 25th Congressional District

Then in our second hour, we sit down with the candidates for Monroe County Court Judge: Michael Ansaldi and Joseph DiNolfo. County Court serves as a trial court, and judges largely handle felony criminal cases. The candidates share their backgrounds and experience and answer your questions. Our guests*:

  • Michael Ansaldi, candidate for Monroe County Court Judge
  • Joseph DiNolfo, candidate for Monroe County Court Judge

*Note: Candidates’ names are listed in the order they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections’ Certification of Candidates list.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

