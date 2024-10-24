Gregg Sadwick, candidate for NY's 25th Congressional District; candidates for Monroe County Court Judge: coming up on "Connections," 10/24/24

Provided / Provided Gregg Sadwick

12:00: Gregg Sadwick, candidate for NY's 25th Congressional District

1:00: Candidates for Monroe County Court Judge

Early voting begins on Saturday, and we bring you our final two candidate conversations.

First, we talk with Gregg Sadwick, candidate for NY's 25th Congressional District. Sadwick is a Navy veteran and small business owner hoping to unseat Rep. Joe Morelle. He joins us in the studio to discuss his platform and priorities for office, if elected. Our guest:



Then in our second hour, we sit down with the candidates for Monroe County Court Judge: Michael Ansaldi and Joseph DiNolfo. County Court serves as a trial court, and judges largely handle felony criminal cases. The candidates share their backgrounds and experience and answer your questions. Our guests*:



Michael Ansaldi, candidate for Monroe County Court Judge

Joseph DiNolfo, candidate for Monroe County Court Judge

*Note: Candidates’ names are listed in the order they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections’ Certification of Candidates list.