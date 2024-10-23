© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Ye Chun, author of “Straw Dogs of the Universe”

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 23, 2024 at 3:53 PM EDT
Ye Chun
Chad Post and Eileen Daly-Boas on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, October 23, 2024
We talk with author Ye Chun, whose book, “Straw Dogs of the Universe,” is the 2023 winner of the Kafka Prize at the University of Rochester. The award is given to an American female fiction writer each year.

Ye’s novel is a multi-generational migration story about a Chinese family in the American West. We discuss the book, its themes, and what Ye wants readers to learn from the history lessons that informed it.

Our guests:

*Note: To learn more about Ye's event at the University of Rochester on October 25, click here.

