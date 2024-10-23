Ye Chun, author of “Straw Dogs of the Universe”

WXXI News

We talk with author Ye Chun, whose book, “Straw Dogs of the Universe,” is the 2023 winner of the Kafka Prize at the University of Rochester. The award is given to an American female fiction writer each year.

Ye’s novel is a multi-generational migration story about a Chinese family in the American West. We discuss the book, its themes, and what Ye wants readers to learn from the history lessons that informed it.

*Note: To learn more about Ye's event at the University of Rochester on October 25, click here.