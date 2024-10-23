Ye Chun, author of “Straw Dogs of the Universe”
1 of 2 — Ye Chun.jpg
Ye Chun
Provided
2 of 2 — Chad Post and Eileen Daly-Boas on Connections.jfif
Chad Post and Eileen Daly-Boas on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, October 23, 2024
George Yeadon / WXXI News
We talk with author Ye Chun, whose book, “Straw Dogs of the Universe,” is the 2023 winner of the Kafka Prize at the University of Rochester. The award is given to an American female fiction writer each year.
Ye’s novel is a multi-generational migration story about a Chinese family in the American West. We discuss the book, its themes, and what Ye wants readers to learn from the history lessons that informed it.
Our guests:
- Ye Chun, author of “Straw Dogs of the Universe”
- Chad Post, publisher of Open Letter Books and member of the Kafka Prize committee at the University of Rochester
- Eileen Daly-Boas, social science librarian at River Campus Libraries and member of the Kafka Prize committee at the University of Rochester
*Note: To learn more about Ye's event at the University of Rochester on October 25, click here.