Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

First hour: Discussing the latest with the UAW, WGA, and SAG-AFTRA strikes

Second hour: Why are teens with mental health challenges not getting care?

We go inside three major strikes: the UAW strike, the WGA strike, and the SAG-AFTRA strike. Representatives from the United Auto Workers (UAW) union said Tuesday that unless they see major progress in contract negotiations by Friday, they plan to expand the strike. They’re seeking wage increases of more than 30 percent and a larger share of profits from Detroit’s Big Three, as those companies continue to increase their prices. The companies say they need the profits to support the shift to electric vehicles. The strike has become a political lightening rod. Meanwhile, in Hollywood, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes continue. They began in May and July, respectively, and have halted the production of a number of television shows and films. The WGA announced earlier this week that it’s heading back to the negotiating table today (Wednesday). As reported by CNBC, it’s calling for standardized compensation and residuals for streaming and theatrical releases, as well as increased contributions to the pension plan and health fund. There are also calls to regulate the use of material produced by AI. Representatives from SAG-AFTRA have not indicated when they’d be willing to return to negotiations. What do fair negotiations look like for workers in these changing industries? And what do these strikes mean for the future of those industries…and for consumers? We discuss it all with our guests:



Dan Maloney, UAW Local 1097 president

David Radcliff, co-chair of the Disabled Writers Committee at the Writers Guild of America, West

Nicole Cyrille, member of the SAG-AFTRA Negotiating Committee, and chair of the SAG-AFTRA LA Performers With Disabilities Committee

Then in our second hour, the numbers of kids with mental illness are rising. This school year, the National Alliance on Mental Illness is focusing on school campuses – both college and high school. That’s because NAMI cites statistics showing that the majority of teens with depression and other mental illness are not getting care. On top of that, roughly half of lifelong mental illness is present by the age of 14. So what can be done? If there is so much more emphasis on mental health now than there was a decade ago, why is it still getting worse? Our guests: