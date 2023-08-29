Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

First hour: Shaun Nelms on his new book, "Leading with Purpose"

Second hour: UFO conspiracy debunker Mick West

How do we find better leaders? Shaun Nelms argues that better leaders can be created and grown. Leadership, he writes in his book, is not a skill that should be reserved for one person at the top of every organization. He wrote “Leading with Purpose” to make the case for better leaders, better schools, and stronger communities. We talk to him about how to get there. Our guest:



Shaun Nelms, Ed.D., leadership consultant and vice president of community partnerships at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, there has been an explosion of extraordinary claims about UFOs, alien spacecraft, and even the reverse-engineering of captured alien technology. But one of the world's most prominent skeptics warns us look closer and demand extraordinary evidence to believe these claims. Mick West has spent years investigating claims about alleged UFOs and aliens. He is not persuaded. We work through the specific recent claims, and we discuss what he thinks this is all about. Our guest: