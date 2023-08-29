© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 29, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
Shaun Nelms is the superintendent of East High School
University of Rochester Warner School
Shaun Nelms is the superintendent of East High School

First hour: Shaun Nelms on his new book, "Leading with Purpose"

Second hour: UFO conspiracy debunker Mick West

How do we find better leaders? Shaun Nelms argues that better leaders can be created and grown. Leadership, he writes in his book, is not a skill that should be reserved for one person at the top of every organization. He wrote “Leading with Purpose” to make the case for better leaders, better schools, and stronger communities. We talk to him about how to get there. Our guest:

  • Shaun Nelms, Ed.D., leadership consultant and vice president of community partnerships at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, there has been an explosion of extraordinary claims about UFOs, alien spacecraft, and even the reverse-engineering of captured alien technology. But one of the world's most prominent skeptics warns us look closer and demand extraordinary evidence to believe these claims. Mick West has spent years investigating claims about alleged UFOs and aliens. He is not persuaded. We work through the specific recent claims, and we discuss what he thinks this is all about. Our guest:

  • Mick West, author of “Escaping the Rabbit Hole: How to Debunk Conspiracy Theories Using Facts, Logic, and Respect”
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack