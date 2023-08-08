Need some books for your summer reading list? We're sharing our favs all next week on Connections

Fall may be just around the corner, but there's still time to get some great summer reading in before the leaves begin to fall.

WXXI's Summer Book Week is back August 14-18, as guest hosts Scott Fybush and Jasmin Singer fill in for Evan Dawson. We'll take a break from the news of the day to spend a whole week immersed in the world of books, including extended interviews with local and national best-selling authors, plus panel discussions with local booksellers, publishers, poets and more!

Join us on the air and online and get a jump on your reading with our summer reading list below. And reach out to us to tell us what you're reading this summer.



Monday, August 14

Hour 1

In a time when most retail is struggling, local booksellers appear to be on the rise. Some of those vendors join us live to discuss the state of local bookselling and what has been on their reading lists!

Our guests will be:



Hour 2

"The Undertow," by Jeff Sharlet

Subtitled "Scenes from a Slow Civil War," Sharlet's book is a travelogue of sort, sweeping across America as he traces some of the roots of today's deep political divisions. An unmatched guide to the religious dimensions of American politics, Jeff Sharlet journeys into corners of our national psyche where others fear to tread. The Undertow is both inquiry and meditation, an attempt to understand how, over the last decade, reaction has morphed into delusion, social division into distrust, distrust into paranoia, and hatred into fantasies—sometimes realities—of violence.

In this prerecorded hour of Connections, Sharlet talks about the book and about his own journey - and about some of the ways he sees America moving toward better definitions of "community."



Tuesday, August 15

Hour 1

Changing Tides Through the Eyes of Librarians

Since the dawn of the profession, librarians’ job descriptions have continuously evolved with changes in culture and technology. Perhaps now more than ever, librarians’ roles in the community as “experts in curation” are facing unparalleled scrutiny— riding a cultural wave of misinformation and changing tides with rapidly advancing technology. But a librarian’s job is much more than what’s reported in the headlines.

Our guests this hour will speak on the vast service provided by libraries and the dedicated staff that operate them, and how these institutions and professionals are positioning themselves to face yet another shift in the times.

Our guests will be:



Patty Uttaro - Director, Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Library System

- Director, Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Library System Sarah Lehman - Lincoln Library Branch Manager

Beth Larter - Library Media Specialist, Gates Chili Central School District

Hour 2

TBD

Wednesday, August 16

Hour 1

Crafting an impactful short form literary piece can be no easy task, but the Rochester region is lucky to have a wealth of fantastic writers and poets. Three gifted, local writers join us to discuss their latest works in short fiction and poetry and dive into the world of local short form writing.

Our guests will be:



Hour 2

"Black Sheep,” by Rachel Harrison

When we began asking local readers about their favorite local authors and books, Rachel Harrison's name shot to the top of the list. After best-selling success with her novels "The Return," "Cackle" and "Such Sharp Teeth," Harrison returns in September with the latest installment of her special brand of horror, "Black Sheep."

Nobody has a “normal” family, but Vesper Wright’s is truly…something else. Vesper left home at eighteen and never looked back—mostly because she was told that leaving the staunchly religious community she grew up in meant she couldn’t return. But then an envelope arrives on her doorstep.

Inside is an invitation to the wedding of Vesper’s beloved cousin Rosie. It’s to be hosted at the family farm. Have they made an exception to the rule? It wouldn’t be the first time Vesper’s been given special treatment. Is the invite a sweet gesture? An olive branch? A trap? Doesn’t matter. Something inside her insists she go to the wedding. Even if it means returning to the toxic environment she escaped. Even if it means reuniting with her mother, Constance, a former horror film star and forever ice queen.

When Vesper’s homecoming exhumes a terrifying secret, she’s forced to reckon with her family’s beliefs and her own crisis of faith in this deliciously sinister novel that explores the way family ties can bind us as we struggle to find our place in the world.

She'll talk with Scott Fybush about how writers promote their work in such a crowded landscape, about the process of launching a new book, and about her earlier thrillers, too.



Thursday, August 17

Hour 1

Copy That! A Conversation on Local Publishing

The press remains hot for local publishers Open Letter Press and BOA Editions, joined this hour by their friends at White Pine Press out of Buffalo. We’ll get the inside scoop on the modern marketplace, the role of social media and other technologies, and forecasts for the future.

Ours guests will be:



Hour 2

“Deliver Me From Nowhere,” by Warren Zanes

In a catalog full of stadium anthems, Bruce Springsteen's "Nebraska" album represents a distinct break from his work with the E Street Band. Recorded solo in a rented bedroom in New Jersey, the 1982 release has come to be recognized as both a classic in its own right and as a harbinger of changes in recording technology. In his new book , Zanes (himself a musician in the Del Fuegos) unpacks the psychological break that led Springsteen to make the album and explores the way it led into "Born in the USA," Springsteen's massive commercial success two years later.

Friday, August 18

Hour 1

How YA Fiction is Changing the World for Teens

Did you know that the roots of the young adult book genre are found in World War II when teenagers were first given their own distinction as a social demographic? As you might imagine, quite a lot has changed since then. Since the first “golden age” of young adult fiction — we’re looking at you, Judy Blume! — to modern-day books that refuse to sidestep the complex, dark issues that teenagers can face, the world of YA is both transformative and robust.

As the world of literature — not to mention just … the world — becomes an ever more complicated place, especially for young people just discovering their identities and how they fit into a rapidly changing society, we’re going delve into all those issues with one of the most lauded YA authors of our time, E Lockhart (We Were Liars).

E, along with the other expert panelists (check back soon for updates!), will join WXXI host Jasmin Singer as they untangle the world of YA — from what’s hot to what’s not (and why), to the important role YA plays in shaping the next generation of thinkers and doers. We’ll also learn about E’s impressive roster of books, getting into the mind of a creator who expertly puts proverbial pen to paper and, as her multiple awards show, gets right into the minds of young people today.

Joining us this hour will be:



E Lockhart - New York Times bestselling author of We Were Liars and other acclaimed YA novels

- New York Times bestselling author of and other acclaimed YA novels Check back soon for updates on the rest of our powerhouse panel of YA experts

Hour 2

A Look Inside Children’s Books Dealing with Anxiety

What happens when the many stressors of today’s often divisive world impact children? With the American Psychological Association reporting that an estimated 20.5% of youth worldwide now struggle with anxiety, how can we help them cope?

The answer may lie at least partly in children's books. On today’s show, we’re bringing together authors and experts who are using the written word — and the illustrated graphic — to help kids deal with anxiety.

Join WXXI host (and fellow author) Jasmin Singer as she curates a thoughtful discussion on the impact on kids when they read about characters experiencing similar feelings to them, how to introduce heavier topics in a gentle manner to younger readers, and how illustrations can effectively convey emotions, especially complex feelings like anxiety.

We’ll also delve into the authors’ motivations in creating these books, how adults can use these stories to initiate discussions about feelings and anxiety, and the benefits of bibliotherapy.

Joining us to discuss this will be:

