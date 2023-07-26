Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

First hour: What's new and what's next for the Father Tracy Advocacy Center?

Second hour: Discussing the new film, "Barbie"

The Father Tracy Advocacy Center has a new leader. Beatriz LeBron – who is also vice president of the Rochester City School Board – took over as executive director in March. The community center provides substance abuse treatment, food and water, and other resources for people in the North Clinton Avenue area. La Avenida is at the center of the region’s opioid epidemic, and LeBron and her team say their work aims to improve the social conditions in the area. This hour, we discuss the impact current services have had, and the center’s vision for the future. Our guests:



Beatriz LeBron, executive director of the Father Tracy Advocacy Center

Ciarra McGillivray, director of community health at the Father Tracy Advocacy Center

Josh Knoblock, collaborative social worker at the Father Tracy Advocacy Center

Then in our second hour, “Barbie” had a blockbuster opening weekend. Its $162 million debut tracks as the highest-grossing opening weekend ever for a film directed by a woman. That director, Greta Gerwig, told the New York Times that she can’t believe how well her spin on the toy has connected with the public. While the film is campy and silly in parts, it is also defined by messages about feminism, the patriarchy, capitalism, and more. Those themes have been celebrated by some audiences, and slammed by others. A warning: there will be some spoilers this hour as we discuss the film, the toy, and the issues that surround them. Our guests: