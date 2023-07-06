Coming up on Connections: Thursday, July 6, 2023

First hour: Mustafa Darwan, "the Evan Dawson of Afghanistan," on his remarkable story

Second hour: CITY Magazine's July issue, and the best ways to play this summer

Mustafa Darwan says back in his native country, he was the “Evan Dawson of Afghanistan.” Darwan was a talk show host on Radio Azadi, the Afghan branch of the U.S. government's Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. When his life was threatened by the Taliban, he began the arduous process of obtaining a Special Immigrant Visa to immigrate to the U.S. After years of navigating challenges as he started a new life in Rochester, Darwan is now the proud owner of Breaddough Hot&Fresh, a bakery in Henrietta. This hour, we’re joined by Darwan to hear his remarkable story. Our guest:



Mustafa Darwan, journalist and owner of Breaddough Hot&Fresh

Then in our second hour, arm wrestling, ballroom culture, the wild west of video games (aka, esports). The theme of this month’s edition of CITY Magazine is “play,” and as editor Leah Stacy writes, “Play is such a vital part of life, and there’s no better time than a Rochester July to think about it.” This hour, we talk about CITY’S July issue and the best ways for you to play this summer. Our guests: