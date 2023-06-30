© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, June 30, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
www.sas.rochester.edu/psc/stone/
/

First hour: Discussing the Wagner insurrection and its impact

Second hour: Members of Rochester City Council discuss the recently passed city budget

The short-lived rebellion by Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin continues to baffle experts around the world. What was Prigozhin truly after? How much support did he have? What does it mean for the durability of the regime in Moscow, and what does it portend for Ukrainians who have launched a summer counteroffensive to take back their territory? Our guests weigh in:

  • Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester
  • Olena Prokopovych, native of Ukraine, associate professor of political science, and director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth College

Then in our second hour, we continue our discussions about the city budget with members of Rochester City Council. From public safety to policing to children’s services, we cover a range of issues with our guests. In studio:

  • Mary Lupien, vice president of Rochester City Council
  • Stanley Martin, at-large member of Rochester City Council
  • Jose Peo, member of Rochester City Council, Northwest District
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
