Coming up on Connections: Monday, June 26, 2023

First hour: Assemblymember Demond Meeks on the state budget

Second hour: Richard Jackson, author of "Ward of the Court: The Life of Richard Jackson"

We sit down with New York State Assemblymember Demond Meeks to discuss New York’s 2023-2024 budget. It’s the latest in our series of conversations with local state representatives about the budget. From early intervention services to housing to bail reform, we talk through the issues with Assemblymember Meeks. Our guest:



Assemblymember Demond Meeks, District 137

Then in our second hour, in Ottawa, Kansas, Richard Jackson is described by many as a legend. Jackson was the city’s first African American mayor and dedicated his career to helping lift people out of poverty. While he’s a well-known figure, few people know that he grew up a “ward of the court” in Rochester, moving from foster home to foster home and to Hillside when it was an orphanage. Jackson credits his mentors at Hillside and his alma mater, Ottawa University, for giving him the confidence and opportunities that helped him pave a path to success. Jackson is back in Rochester for a visit at Hillside. He joins us in the studio to discuss his life, his commitment to public service and anti-poverty work, and more. Our guests: