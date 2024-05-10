Coming up on Connections: Friday, May 10, 2024
First hour: Special rebroadcast - Humans may consume up to a credit card's worth of plastic each week; local researchers discuss how to prevent it
Second hour: Special rebroadcast - How to navigate the social side of retirement
We have special rebroadcasts today on "Connections."
In our first hour, research shows humans may consume hundreds of plastic particles each day – up to a credit card’s worth every week. How do these particles get into our ecosystems and our bodies? Researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center and the Rochester Institute of Technology are studying this question. They recently received a $7.3 million dollar grant to establish the Lake Ontario Center for Microplastics and Human Health. The center’s work will focus on how plastic waste enters the Great Lakes and how it affects the health of humans, wildlife, and the environment. Our guests this hour discuss their research and what it means for the community. In studio:
- Katrina Smith Korfmacher, Ph.D., professor of environmental medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Christy Tyler, Ph.D., professor in the Thomas H. Gosnell School of Life Sciences at the Rochester Institute of Technology
- Matt Hoffman, Ph.D., professor in the School of Mathematics and Statistics in the College of Science at the Rochester Institute of Technology
- Sami Romanick, Ph.D., postdoctoral research fellow in biomedical engineering at the University of Rochester Medical Center
Then in our second hour, data shows 2024 will be a record year when it comes to the number of people in the U.S. turning 65. Many of those Americans will be considering retirement. But as some retirees will say, the process isn’t simple. While navigating the social side of the issue, some retirees have told us they’ve struggled with finding purpose and feeling relevant. Others have said they are living their best lives. We talk to experts and recent retirees about how to approach retirement – from how to balance interests, to how to find joy and purpose, to what they want future retirees to know as they consider the process. Our guests:
- Sally Ward, professional certified coach with Ward Leadership
- Susan Friedman, M.D., geriatrician and professor in the Department of Medicine at Highland Hospital
- Adele Fico, recent retiree and performing arts professional
- Laura Garrison, recent retiree and former vice president of development for WXXI and the Little Theatre
- Rodney Young, recent retiree and former senior community relationship manager/AALDP coordinator at United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes, Inc.