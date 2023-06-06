© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT
"Vote Here" sign

First hour: Primary candidates for Monroe County Family Court Judge

Second hour: What do you need to know about composting?

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running in the June primary. This hour, we talk with candidates for Monroe County Family Court Judge. Our guests discuss their backgrounds and experience, and answer your questions about their priorities for the bench. Our guests:

  • Maroun Ajaka
  • Maria Cubillos-Reed
  • Kristine Demo-Vazquez

*Dandrea Ruhlmann is also on the ballot, but did not respond to invitations to join this discussion.
Then in our second hour, have you ever wanted to try composting? Whether you join a local composting program or start your own composting project at home, our guests will walk you through what you need to know. What can and cannot be composted? What are the benefits of composting? Our guests this hour answer our questions and yours. In studio:

  • Marci Muller, horticulture team leader at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County
  • Sue Nolan, master gardener and volunteer at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County
  • LaShana Boose, recycling coordinator for the City of Rochester’s Department of Environmental Services
  • Anne E. Spaulding, manager of environmental quality for the City of Rochester
